Dawn Marie Bolton Barnes, 67, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 12th, 2019. Dawn was born in Gloversville to the late Frank and Lillian (Montayne) Barnes. She was a graduate of Johnstown High School. For many years Dawn ran her own day care service out of her home. She loved the children she cared for greatly. The centers of her universe were her family but especially her grandchildren. She always enjoyed the holidays, specifically the yearly Christmas cookie bake at her sister Brenda's with the grandchildren. Dawn was also an amateur photographer, and loved taking her grandchildren to the zoo. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her four sons, Michael Bolton (Deborah), Daniel Bolton (Lisa McGrath), Jason Bolton (Lindsey) and Billy Bolton (Jamie); her cherished grandchildren, Rebekah, Jakcob, Justin, Lily and Izabella. She also leaves behind her sister, Brenda Hepfer (Fred); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Barnes; her best friend, Karen Chilton and her beloved dog, Gracie. Besides her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her brother, Russell Barnes. A visitation in which relatives and friends are invited will take place on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in Dawn's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation at www.animalprotective.org. To share condolences with Dawn's family, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019