Dawn Marie Corvino, 70, of Rotterdam, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home after a short illness. Born on July 11, 1949 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Armand J. and Marie E. Zito Corvino. She was raised and educated in Schenectady and was a graduate of Linton High School. Dawn was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. She was an assistant director of Information and Technology Services at Siena College with over 42 years of service until her retirement in 2009. Dawn enjoyed going to casinos, was a NY Yankee fan and was an avid golfer playing in local leagues. She had a love of animals and lovingly took care of her beloved dog and companion, Dolly. Dawn is survived by her family that include close cousins, Cindy (William) Gervasio, and Theresa Walker; she was like an aunt to, Amy (Ryan) Gleason, Sean (Melissa) Walker, Matthew (Arianna) Gervasio and Joseph Gervasio; and great-aunt to, Connor and Benny Gleason, Marco, Gianni and Milania Walker and Camilla Marie Gervasio. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, from 9 until 10:15 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Dawn's beloved and devoted friends, Judy Donlon, Lori Funaro and Christine Sparre and Community Hospice for all the loving and dedicated care. Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 16, 2019