Dawn R. Schrom, 83, passed away on Friday morning, March 8th at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born and educated in Buffalo, Dawn was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Agnes (Brooks) Ellis and a graduate of Cobleskill Community College with an Associates degree in Early Childhood Education. A housemother for the Children's Home in both Utica and Schenectady, Dawn was a foster parent to 20 children over the years. A member of the 2nd Reformed Church of Rotterdam, Dawn was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Thomas H. Schrom who passed away in 2001 and her brother, Kevin Ellis. She is survived by her children, Cindy Treski (Mark) of Alabama, Thomas H. Schrom Jr. of Schenectady, Terri Cellini (Rick) of Rotterdam, David W. Schrom (Maureen) of Rotterdam, Lynn Maliszewski (Robert) of Rotterdam and Barbara Jean Waters (Tom) of Glenville; her sisters, Noreen Jenkins of Castleton, Dorothea Owen of Buffalo, Sherry Cordes of Wyoming and Bonnie Moon of Buffalo as well as 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY with a visitation from 10 to 12 noon prior to the service. Spring interment will be in Viewland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either the Rotterdam Volunteer Ambulance Service or to the Schonowe Fire Company. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019