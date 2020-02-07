|
Dawn (Cowan, Fray) Sherman, 57, of Jackson Ave., Schenectady, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Wednesday February 5, 2020 following a short illness. Born in Troy, NY on January 5, 1963 Dawn grew up in Troy and graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1981. She then lived in Schenectady with her beloved husband, Don. She retired from the Department of Criminal Justice in January of 2018. She was a member of the Schenectady Moose Lodge #188. An avid animal lover, Dawn named all the birds in the yard and had three cats. She loved her "Ashes" who passed away many years ago. Dawn is survived by her husband, Don Sherman, who she married on September 30, 2000. Her sister; Diana Fray (Jimmy) Gardner of Kentucky and their children, Michael (Wendy) Jegier Jr., Justin Jegier and Jason Jegier of Kentucky along with Diana's grandson from Michael, Patrick Jegier III. Her brother; Michael (Laura) Fray of Colorado and their children, Michael Fray Jr. of Colorado and Sarah Fray (Joey) Podgorski of N. Carolina. Sean Sherman of Schenectady, who was like a son to her. Two sisters-in-law; Donna (Chip) Folk of Scotia and Syri (Bill) Bogdanowicz of Schenectady. Two brothers-in-law; Edward Sherman of Ballston Spa and Jay Sherman of N. Carolina. Her mother-in-law; Mary (Al) Richards of Schenectady. Dawn is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and was loved by all. Dawn was predeceased by her natural father, John Cowan (1999) and her parents, Pete Fray (2013) and Cora Williams Fray (2005). Calling hours will be held Sunday February 9th from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A 2:30 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020