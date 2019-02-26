|
Deanna Kot, 76, of Vley Rd., passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Deanna was a lifelong area resident. She was a School Bus Aide for the Scotia School System. Her husband, Gregory Kot passed away in 1999. She is survived by a son, Randall Kot of Scotia; a daughter, Melissa Ashton of Florida; a brother, Dale Monlea. Also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral service, Thursday afternoon 1 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St. An hour of visitation will precede the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. You may pay your online condolences at www.dalyfunerlhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019