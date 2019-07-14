Deanna Patricia "Duffy" Madonna, 77, of Gloversville, passed away on June 25, 2019 after a brief stay at Mountain Valley Hospice. Duffy was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam in 1942 to Anna K. and Edward Martin Duffy. She grew up in Johnstown, attending St. Patrick's School and graduating from Johnstown High School in 1959. In November 1960 she married Frank "Skip" Madonna and they resided in Meco for nearly 50 years. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She is survived by their only child, Barbara Madonna of Gloversville. During her life she worked as an executive secretary for General Telephone, the Fulton County Chamber of Commerce, HFM BOCES School Library System and the Fulton County Veteran's Agency. She retired in 2006 from the Fulton County Clerk's Office. Throughout her life she was a member of Mt. Carmel, Sacred Heart, St. Anthony's and Holy Trinity parishes, and she was a Discalced Carmelite Secular Sister. Volunteer service included leadership in Brownies and Girl Scouts, membership in the GHS Field Band Booster Club, the Nathan Littauer Hospital Auxiliary, and participation in Friday's Table and the Fulton-Montgomery County Perpetual Adoration Chapel at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Gloversville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James A Brennan Humane Society or the Gloversville Library Foundation. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Johnstown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Johnstown following mass. A reception will be held immediately after at the Faith Formation Complex on Glebe Street. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Gloversville Funeral Home, 4 Second Ave., Gloversville. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.gloversvillefuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 14, 2019