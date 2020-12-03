Deanne M. Palatsky, 83 of Albany, NY, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Niskayuna. Born in Albany, Deanne was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Okun Margolius. Deanne was married to Jay Palatsky until his passing. Loving mother of David Palatsky, Mark (Denise) Palatsky and the late Richard Palatsky. She was the loving grandmother of Danielle, Robert, Michael, Jason and Joey Palatsky. She was also the sister of Melvyn (Sylvia). She worked for the NYS Division for youth for 13 years. Once she retired she volunteered many hours to the Albany school district assisting kids to read. She was devoted to her family. She was a member of Temple Israel and the Independent Benevolent Society in Albany. Services for Deanne will be private due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Those wishing to remember Deanne may make a memorial contribution in her memory to the American Heart Association
or a charity of one's choice
. The family will be sitting Shiva Sunday, Monday and Tuesday commencing at 7 p.m. at the home of Mark and Denise Palatsky. The zoom link for the Shiva minyan is; https://zoom.us/j/970211663?pwd=UVRtRGNFQnovbzF0UTZJcCtOdEVCQT09
