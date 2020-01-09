Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Ave.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
225 Lafayette St.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Deborah A. Ritter Obituary
Deborah A. Ritter passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral mass will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 225 Lafayette St. Schenectady, NY 12305. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The full obituary can be found by visiting DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
