Deborah A. Ritter passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A calling hour will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral mass will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 225 Lafayette St. Schenectady, NY 12305. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The full obituary can be found by visiting DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020