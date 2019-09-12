Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Deborah A. Smallwood


1961 - 2019
Deborah A. Smallwood Obituary
Deborah A. Smallwood, 58, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on August 30, 1961. Deborah was the beloved daughter of William and Susan (Hotaling) Heimburg. She was the devoted wife of 24 years to Floyd Wayne Smallwood. Loving mother of Michael and Marina, and cherished grandmother of Lily, who was the apple of her eye. Deborah was raised in Saratoga, where she received her education and graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1979. Deborah worked as a CNA at the Glendale Nursing Home for 5 years before becoming a loving homemaker for her family. In her spare time she enjoyed tending to her gardens. Relatives and friends are invited to call 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 14th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie for a memorial gathering. Entombment will be private at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
