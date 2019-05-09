Deborah Anne Kyne, 67 years, of Kennebunkport, died May 6, 2019 in her home after a brave, three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Debbie was born in Albany, NY September 19, 1951, the daughter of James and Mary Anne (Ryan) Hawkins. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and then received her nursing degree from Maria College in Albany, NY in 1972. Debbie worked as an RN in the PACU at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford for 16 years. Prior to that she worked for 28 years in various departments at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. She was a dedicated nurse and was loved by her patients and colleagues. She married Jack Kyne on October 18, 1975. Together they shared many laughs and memories. She was an artist who loved pottery and making crafts. She enjoyed hiking and camping with her family in the summer and skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Debbie was an avid collector of coins, antiques, and any other items that peaked her interest. She also enjoyed spending time at home where she spent many hours in her garden and caring for the birds she loved to watch. Debbie was a loving and loyal friend, she was always open to adventure. She had a brilliant smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Louise Hawkins. Debbie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack Kyne, her son, Jonathan Kyne of Kennebunk; her daughters, Meghan Kyne of Ipswich, MA and Erin Lasher and her husband, Stephen of Waterford, NY; her mother, Mary Hawkins; her brothers, Tom (Yogi) Hawkins of CA, Bob Hawkins of TX, and Chris (Concha) Hawkins of Spain; her sisters, Jane (Michael) Hawkins of NC, Ellen Hawkins of ME and Nancy (Billy) Knot of NH; three grandchildren, Ayden and Ryan Lasher and Elliot Deborah Kyne. Friends may visit on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will follow on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Debbie's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019