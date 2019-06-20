Deborah Cleveland, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. She was the beloved daughter of the late Gertrude and Aubrey Cleveland. She was the sister of Kathaleen, Linda and William Cleveland. Deborah was the aunt of Christina Scheid, Jill Campbell, Kimberly Mullen, Olivia and William Cleveland. Many thanks to Liberty and the staff at Karolann Place and Gilbert Avenue for their compassionate and loving care. Special thanks to Becky Schulyer, who has been a lifelong friend and advocate of Debbie. Debbie has been with Liberty for 30 plus years. The family wishes to express their thanks to the Fourth Floor of St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion; also Mountain Valley Hospice. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. Interment to follow the service at Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Liberty Foundation, 43 Liberty Dr., Amsterdam, NY 12010. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary