Deborah L. James, 64, passed away on June 12, 2020 at Ellis Hospital due to complications from colitis. She was born on April 15, 1956 in Schenectady, NY to the late George and Leila Saffaras James. Debbie was a 1974 graduate of Linton High School and 1978 graduate of the State University of New York College at Utica/Rome, where she majored in Human Services. She was a senior case worker in Child Protective Services for the Schenectady County Department of Social Services for 37 years. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Michael James, and sister, Myra James. Debbie is survived by her siblings, Linda (David) Murray, Sandra Petronis, and Ann Kocuba and her beloved niece, Alexis (Christopher) Pappas, niece Susan (Mauricio) Velasco, and nephew, Jay Kesslen; as well as her great nephews, Aris and Theo Pappas, and great nieces, Leila Pappas and Gabriella Perdomo, among several additional nieces and nephews. Debbie was the life of the party with a generous heart and a life-long dedication to helping children. She touched more people in her community at multiple levels than most realized or would ever be able to accomplish. She loved playing Mrs. Santa Claus at Christmastime for disadvantaged children with the Department of Social Services and was a member of the CSEA Retirees Association and the Schenectady Vets Club. A member of Clowns of America International, as Snuggles the Clown, she spread laughter and joy to folks who needed a lift. Debbie was a loving, devoted great-aunt to Aris, Leila and Theo with lessons taught and values demonstrated on a weekly basis – whether picking up the kids at the bus, folding laundry or offering advice on a situation that they faced – that will live on through their own generation. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends, gardening, and wagering on the horses and slot machines at Saratoga Racetrack, Saratoga Casino and Rivers Casino. Debbie had a formidable spirit that helped her fight a courageous battle with cancer. She enjoyed her road trips with friend Michele Cappelleti to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and, true to spirit, always stopped at a casino on the way home. To honor her life let's lift a glass of cheers to Debbie – may her memory be eternal. In keeping with Debbie's wishes, services will be held privately with Gleason Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her honor.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.