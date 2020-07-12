Deborah Schwabach of Gilbertsville died Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a long illness. She was born Deborah Ann Wickes on June 23, 1942, at Albany Medical Center, and grew up in Scotia, New York. She graduated from the Northampton School for Girls in Northampton, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Chicago. She later graduated from SUNY- Regents College and from the University of Kentucky. She loved nature, birds, wildlife, and exploring backroads to see where they would take her. She had an extensive knowledge of New York State history, and wrote articles for Adirondack Life, Kaatskill Life, New York Alive, and The New York State Encyclopedia, as well as many newspapers and national magazines. She also had some poetry published. She drove the Alaska Highway in an old pickup truck, and crossed the country many times, visiting every U.S. state except Hawaii and Alabama. She taught writing at SUNY- Oneonta, Syracuse University, SUNY- Cortland, the University of Delaware, and at the Marist College program at Oneonta Job Corps. A lifelong proponent of civil rights, she was honored as the NAACPs Person of the Year for her campaign for Job Corps students to be able to get Oneonta library cards. She is survived by her sons, Aaron (spouse Qienyuan Zhou) of San Diego, and Jon of Gilbertsville, and her daughter Karen of Hammondsport, her sister Cynthia (spouse James Vail) of North Carolina, nieces Gabrielle and Lindsay and grandchildren Veronica, Jessica and Daniel. She was predeceased by her daughter Jennifer, nephew Jeffrey and brother Robert. A graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Gilbertsville on Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m., with a memorial service planned for a later date after the pandemic. The family asks that those who wish to do so please donate to the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad in her memory.



