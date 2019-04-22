|
Debra "Debbie" Ann Civitello, 70 of Schenectady passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born on April 1, 1949 in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of the late Raleigh Carl and Virginia G. (Gurney) Wells. After receiving her bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts, Debbie pursued a dedicated and longtime career as a Culinary Teacher with the Schenectady City School District. She enjoyed cooking, gambling and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Carmen Civitello, Sr., and sons, Brian Civitello and Steven Civitello, Sr. Survivors include her children, Danielle (Eric) (James Krom) and Nicole (Carlos) (Mark Kane, Sr.); grandchildren, Krystyna (Jamilia), Steven, Jr., Mark Jr. (Alyssa), Kara (Ben), Jordan, Ciara, Carmen Sr. (Alijahnah) and Codey; great grandchildren, Angelysse, Kayden, Kamren, Kensie, Carmen Jr., Kaleb and Aria; siblings, Wayne, Dale (Sue), Darlene and Denise (Rick) and a host of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019