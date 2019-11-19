|
DeForest C. (D.C.) Vincent Jr., 92, of Smyrna, GA and formerly of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away on November 2, 2019. A veteran, D.C. retired in 1965 with 20 years of service in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he worked for General Electric, initially at the Missile and Spacecraft division in Valley Forge, PA before transferring to the Telecommunications and Information Processing Operation (T.I.P.O.) division in Schenectady, NY. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner with the Cyprus Temple of Albany. Prior to moving to Georgia in 2015, D.C. was a member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Episcopal Church in Tampa, FL. Born in Cleveland, OH, D.C. was predeceased by his wife, Love Delores (Schuffert) Vincent; his parents, DeForest C. Vincent Sr. and Emma J. Peters; sisters, Katherine Hinds and Roberta Sokey; and brother, Michael Peters. Survivors include his daughter, Dawn M. Parisi and his beloved son-in-law, Giacomo "Jack" Parisi of Smyrna, GA; sons, Rockland D. Vincent of Garland, TX, and Ronald C. Vincent and his wife, Kathy of Garland, TX; grandsons, Samuel V. Parisi and his fiancée, Kara Crosby, and Michael G. Parisi and his wife, Jessica; granddaughter, Sheaya Klutts; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Cameron and Eliana Parisi, Niko and Austin Klutts; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Hermine "Bobbie" Vincent Cerra and brother, John Peters and his wife, Sue; sister-in-law, Betty J. Hurley and her husband Joe; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home & Cemetery, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 23 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to gather at the funeral home office at 11:30 a.m. prior to proceeding to the gravesite for military and Masonic services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully invites donations in D.C.'s memory to , attention: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019