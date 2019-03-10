Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Marinucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores L. Marinucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delores L. Marinucci Obituary
Delores L. Marinucci, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ellis hospital with her loving family by her side. Delores was the daughter of the late Louis and Julia Maselli. Delores was the devoted wife to the late Armand G. Marinucci who passed away in 1998. They were married for over 48 years. She enjoyed listening to music and shopping. She had a great flare for decorating and loved spending time with her family and friends. She would bake cookies for everyone she knew. In addition to her parents and he husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Maselli and her sister, Angie Polito. Delores is survived by her children, David (Martha) Marinucci, Peter (YuFa) Marinucci and Susan (Daniel) Garrison. She is the proud grandmother of; David (Kim) Marinucci, Jason (Melena) Marinucci, Holly (Mike) Martini, Brad (Joy) Garrison and Heidi Marinucci. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Noah, Dominick, Ryan, Angelo, Aiden, Zoey, Luke and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk & Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 in Dee's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now