Delores L. Marinucci, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ellis hospital with her loving family by her side. Delores was the daughter of the late Louis and Julia Maselli. Delores was the devoted wife to the late Armand G. Marinucci who passed away in 1998. They were married for over 48 years. She enjoyed listening to music and shopping. She had a great flare for decorating and loved spending time with her family and friends. She would bake cookies for everyone she knew. In addition to her parents and he husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Maselli and her sister, Angie Polito. Delores is survived by her children, David (Martha) Marinucci, Peter (YuFa) Marinucci and Susan (Daniel) Garrison. She is the proud grandmother of; David (Kim) Marinucci, Jason (Melena) Marinucci, Holly (Mike) Martini, Brad (Joy) Garrison and Heidi Marinucci. She is also survived by her great grandchildren; Noah, Dominick, Ryan, Angelo, Aiden, Zoey, Luke and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk & Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 in Dee's memory. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019