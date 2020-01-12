|
Delores M. Franolich, 86, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Known to many as "Mim", especially to her 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Delores enjoyed picnics at the "Outback" at her home with the family along with good German hot dogs, salads, steamed clams and of course a cup of coffee. She also enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks especially Indian Lake. Her and Bill spent many winters in Myrtle Beach which she enjoyed very much and considered her second home. Delores was a great cook and baker, whether it was roasting peppers, canning tomatoes or just making a pot of sauce, she enjoyed feeding everyone. She was predeceased by her first husband, John L. Askew who passed away on March 6, 1977 and her husband of 35 years William "Bill" J. Franolich who passed on April 7, 2018. Delores is survived by her children: Roxanne (Art) Tessitore, Paul (Shellie) Askew and Timothy (Lisa) Askew. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. No calling hours or services will be held per Delores's request. For online condolences visit: http://www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020