With deepest sorrow, Dena M. Gavin, age 39, joined her two brothers in heaven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She will be deeply missed, and her family prays that her new life in heaven will be beautiful. Dena was laid to rest yesterday at Sweetman Cemetery. She leaves behind her parents, Ronald C. and Phyllis (Bublak) Gavin. They are grateful for your prayers and privacy at this time. View and leave messages on Dena's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com