|
|
Denise Joan (Charboneau) Dockal, suddenly passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 28, 1967 to the late Norman P. Charboneau and Joan M. Shaw in Poughkeepsie, NY. Denise is survived by her husband of 25 years, Charles M. Dockal, whom she married in Burnt Hills, NY on November 4, 1995. Together they raised four children. Denise was most proud of the loving family and grandchildren, she always said "they were her legacy." She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her kids, grandchildren and family. Denise leaves behind her daughter, Heather (Ray) Charboneau, Melissa (Andrew) Smith, Shaun (Alicia) Bates, Chaz (Kaity) Dockal and Brandon Slater; her grandchildren, Madison, Bryce, Alice, Scarlett, Savannah, Aubree and Jonathan. She is also survived by her siblings, Debra (Charboneau) Payton (George), Jacklyn (Charboneau) Veiga, Norman Charboneau, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Larue and her brother, Edward Charboneau. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York 12205. All are invited to attend a service following at 3 p.m. Memorial contributions in her memory may be to the APF, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020