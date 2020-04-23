|
Denise Robinson, 55, passed away on Sunday, April 19th at Next Step Lee Health Care after a long illness. Born in Hartford, CT, Denise was the daughter of Robert Russell and the late Judith (Marra) Foote and James Foote. A graduate of the former Mont Pleasant High School, Denise worked as a former Hairstylist and Cosmetologist for Montgomery Ward and for Maxon Salon. Denise enjoyed rock and ballad music like Pat Benatar, Journey and Ozzy, Roller-skating interior decorating and knitting. Denise is survived by her husband of 27 years, David Robinson of Pittsfield, MA, her father Robert Russell of CT, her brothers, Jerry Russell of Schenectady, Jeffrey Russell of Schenectady and Robert Russell of Halfmoon and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Schenectady Memorial Park on Gifford's Church Road in Rotterdam on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please respect social distancing at the cemetery. Contribution's may be made in Denise's memory to Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. To leave a message or a condolence for Denise's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020