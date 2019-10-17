The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Dennis A. Wolfe Sr.


1953 - 2019
Dennis A. Wolfe Sr. Obituary
Dennis A. Wolfe Sr. (Wolfman), of Kissimmee and Monticello, Florida, age 66, died suddenly on Saturday October 12, 2019, in his motor home. He was in the area attending his brother's funeral in Middle Grove, New York. Dennis was born on September 4, 1953 in Schenectady, New York and was the son of the late Philip and Genevieve (Kieru) Wolfe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jerome Gingras on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, New York. Dennis will be returned home to Monticello, Florida where services will be held at First United Methodist Church and laid to rest with his son Oakfield Cemetery. Date and time will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, take a note out of Dennis' book and spread some kindness, do a good deed, or just make someone smile today. View and leave messages on Dennis' Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
