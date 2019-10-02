|
Dennis A. Yates, age 77, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born on January 17, 1942 in New York City, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruth Yates. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Joey Yates and his grandson, Andrew Manning. Dennis was the founder of Business Products Inc. in Clifton Park, where he worked alongside his family. He cherished his grandchildren, and his greatest joy was attending all of their sporting events. He was a longtime communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol Yates; sons, Jeffrey (Debra) Yates, David (Dina) Yates, and Kenneth (Susan) Yates; his daughter, Katherine (Gregory) Manning, and his siblings, Barbara McCune, Kenneth Yates, Michael Yates, and Theresa Marchione. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rebecca, Jeffrey, Sarah, Sydney, Ashley, Jack, Tyler, and Trevor; great-grandson, Gavin Pringle, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Shayne and Narissa in the St. Peter's ICU, and Dominick in the ER for all of the excellent and compassionate care that they provided. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Friday at 9 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. Burial will be in Clifton Park Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Attn: ICU, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Suite 2, Albany, NY 12208. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019