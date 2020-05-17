Dennis Alan Bradt, 29, passed away Wednesday May 13th, 2020 after a long battle with the COVID-19 virus. Born at Bellevue hospital in Schenectady, Dennis was the beloved son of Doug and Debbie Bradt. Although born locally, Dennis attended elementary school in Galt, Ca. where he was active in swimming and the Boy Scouts. Dennis attended High School in Canal Winchester, Oh. where he continued his swimming as well as being involved in school choir, theater, and Faith United Methodist Church. In his High School years, Dennis served as a lifeguard at several of the local pools. Dennis attended college at Kent State University in Ohio as well as Adirondack Community College locally. Returning to the area after college, Dennis worked for Conifer Park Substance Rehabilitation Center. He held several different positions at Conifer, most recent being Addiction Technician. He was an active member of the community; an avid and knowledgeable sports fan with an unfortunate love for the Oakland Raiders (never mention the tuck rule or Tom Brady) and The Ohio State University (go Bucks). His hobbies also included Craft beer (he will be missed at Mad Jack Brewing) and frying Turkeys (his personal best was 9 in one day). Dennis is predeceased by paternal grandparents Ron and Lynn Bradt, Uncle Danny Bradt, and cousin Ashly. He is survived by his adored soulmate, Andela Pedula, parents Doug and Debbie Bradt, brother Darryn (Taylor) Bradt, grandparents Clarke and Harriet Rhinehart, aunts and uncles Diane (Jeff) Hayden, Terry (Fred) Anderson, Patty (Ed) Gradwell, Jill (Frank) Molen, cousins Danielle (Chris), Heather (Ryan), Raymond (aka RJ), Sara (John), David (Natali), Deanna (Nick), Justin, James (Autumn) and Tylor, as well as many friends whom have reached out to us. He was in the thoughts, minds and prayers of his many friends, family members, and co-workers throughout this difficult illness. Unfortunately, in this time of COVID-19 lockdowns, services for friends and relatives are yet to be scheduled. Future plans will be announced. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.