Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
(518) 295-8175
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
View Map
Dennis B. Orleanski Jr. Obituary
Dennis B. Orleanski, Jr., 50, of Rickard Hill Road, Schoharie, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 5th. Dennis was born July 29, 1968 in Niskayuna, NY, a son of Dennis and Anne (Lareau) Orleanski. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and later worked for the former Loretex in Guilderland. He was currently employed at Core & Main Waterworks in Watervliet where he was a manager. Dennis enjoyed bowling and camping at Little Lake in Jefferson. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Jackson) Orleanski, whom he married July 10, 2004; his sons, Dennis Jackson Orleanski and Justin Wainwright, and his mother, Anne Orleanski of Schoharie. He was predeceased by his brother, Scott and his father, Dennis, Sr. A period of visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie followed by a brief memorial service. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Dennis's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
