Dennis B. Orleanski, Jr., 50, of Rickard Hill Road, Schoharie, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 5th. Dennis was born July 29, 1968 in Niskayuna, NY, a son of Dennis and Anne (Lareau) Orleanski. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and later worked for the former Loretex in Guilderland. He was currently employed at Core & Main Waterworks in Watervliet where he was a manager. Dennis enjoyed bowling and camping at Little Lake in Jefferson. Survivors include his wife, Linda (Jackson) Orleanski, whom he married July 10, 2004; his sons, Dennis Jackson Orleanski and Justin Wainwright, and his mother, Anne Orleanski of Schoharie. He was predeceased by his brother, Scott and his father, Dennis, Sr. A period of visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie followed by a brief memorial service. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Dennis's family.
