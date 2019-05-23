|
Service: Saturday, May 25, 2019 @ 2 p.m. EDT All are welcome to join our family for a Memorial Celebration of Tom Connelly's Life at the Siena College Chapel ("St Mary of the Angels"), Loudonville New York. Directions to the chapel may be obtained by contacting the Chaplain's office at (518) 783-2332. They are also available online. Dad's service will be co-officiated by his oldest and dearest friend since childhood, Father Hugh F. Hines, OFM, and our much-beloved cousin, Father Daniel Dwyer, OFM. Saturday May 25th, 2019 at 2 p.m. EDT. Light refreshments and coffee will be served following the service at the chapel.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019