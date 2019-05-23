Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Tom" Connelly

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Dennis "Tom" Connelly In Memoriam
Service: Saturday, May 25, 2019 @ 2 p.m. EDT All are welcome to join our family for a Memorial Celebration of Tom Connelly's Life at the Siena College Chapel ("St Mary of the Angels"), Loudonville New York. Directions to the chapel may be obtained by contacting the Chaplain's office at (518) 783-2332. They are also available online. Dad's service will be co-officiated by his oldest and dearest friend since childhood, Father Hugh F. Hines, OFM, and our much-beloved cousin, Father Daniel Dwyer, OFM. Saturday May 25th, 2019 at 2 p.m. EDT. Light refreshments and coffee will be served following the service at the chapel.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.