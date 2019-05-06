The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Dantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Dantz


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Dantz Obituary
Dennis Dantz, 57, died suddenly Thursday at his home. Dennis was born on April 21, 1962 a son of Janice Dantz and the late Lionel Dantz. He was predeceased by her father, Lionel and a brother, Timmy Dantz. He is survived by his children, Dennis J. (Christine) Dantz and Amanda (Logan) Voorheis; grandchildren, JT and Miles Dantz; his mother, Janice Dantz; siblings, Robert (Dee) Dantz, Debra Collins, Sharon Feldman, Janice (John) Herold, Daniel (Geralyn) Dantz and Arlene (Peter) Luibrand; many nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 10 to 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now