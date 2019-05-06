|
Dennis Dantz, 57, died suddenly Thursday at his home. Dennis was born on April 21, 1962 a son of Janice Dantz and the late Lionel Dantz. He was predeceased by her father, Lionel and a brother, Timmy Dantz. He is survived by his children, Dennis J. (Christine) Dantz and Amanda (Logan) Voorheis; grandchildren, JT and Miles Dantz; his mother, Janice Dantz; siblings, Robert (Dee) Dantz, Debra Collins, Sharon Feldman, Janice (John) Herold, Daniel (Geralyn) Dantz and Arlene (Peter) Luibrand; many nieces and nephews also survive. Services will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 10 to 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 6, 2019