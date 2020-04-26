|
Dennis Francis Gnoinski, 80, died peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, Nevada. Born on May 4, 1939 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Frank and Helen Gnoinski. He was a graduate of Draper High School class of 1958. He attended SUNY Cobleskill College and then moved to Greenwich Village, NYC and worked at Bache & Co. on Wall Street. He served in the US Army from June 1962-1964. Following his honorable service he relocated to Fairview, NJ where he was employed by Burlington Industries as a transportation dispatcher. Upon his return to Schenectady he was a real estate agent for Plumb and Realty USA, and he worked at General Electric for several years in the Large Steam Turbine-Generator Division. After completing his business degree at Schenectady County Community College in 1983, he worked in the GE Finance Dept. and then 21 years therafter for the IRS dept. until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing & camping in the Adirondacks, especially at Friend's Lake. He was an avid Phillies baseball fan. Dennis was a man of great faith & will be remembered for his love of family & friends, sense of humor & sisterly advice. He demonstrated that you can endure life's struggles with these qualities. He is survived by his wife, Christina, of 46 years who he married in 1974 at St. Anthony's Church. Together they raised their children in Glenville, NY and attended Church of the Immaculate Conception. There he assisted in the Rainbow Room religion classroom for several years. Besides his wife, other survivors include his daughter, Joleen Patonai (Adam) of Las Vegas, NV, son, Robert Gnoinski (Kimberlee) of Overland Park, KS, beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Elizabeth & Claire, sisters, Claudia Billington (Roger), Karen Masser (Richard), brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Salvatore & Iola DeMartino, several nephews & a niece. Our family is deeply grateful to the staff at the Veterans Home, Cleveland Clinic and Infinity Hospice for their loving, compassionate care given to Dennis. Donations in his memory may be given to the Activities Dept. at Southern NV State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV. 89005. Funeral mass and burial will be held at a later date. View and leave messages on Dennis' Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020