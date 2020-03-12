Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442

Dennis M. Riley Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis M. Riley Sr. Obituary
Dennis M. Riley, Sr., 78, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Dennis was the son of the late Leon Francis and Mary Rosalie Riley. Dennis was the devoted husband of Eileen Riley. They were married 33 years. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army, he worked for 38 years for General Electric and was a lover of the boxer breed. Dennis is survived by his children, Lisa Marie Riley, and Dennis Michael Riley, Jr.; his step-sons, Richard Serapilio, Jr., and Kevin (Kristina) Serapilio; his grandchildren and great-grandchild; his siblings, Mary Kathleen Riley, Elizabeth Ann (Louis) Pierro, and Patrick J. (Chris) Riley; and many loving relatives and friends. Dennis was predeceased by his two brothers, Leon Francis Riley, Jr., and Leonard Joseph Riley. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow immediately after the service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations may be made in Dennis' memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -