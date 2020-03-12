|
|
Dennis M. Riley, Sr., 78, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Dennis was the son of the late Leon Francis and Mary Rosalie Riley. Dennis was the devoted husband of Eileen Riley. They were married 33 years. Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army, he worked for 38 years for General Electric and was a lover of the boxer breed. Dennis is survived by his children, Lisa Marie Riley, and Dennis Michael Riley, Jr.; his step-sons, Richard Serapilio, Jr., and Kevin (Kristina) Serapilio; his grandchildren and great-grandchild; his siblings, Mary Kathleen Riley, Elizabeth Ann (Louis) Pierro, and Patrick J. (Chris) Riley; and many loving relatives and friends. Dennis was predeceased by his two brothers, Leon Francis Riley, Jr., and Leonard Joseph Riley. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow immediately after the service at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations may be made in Dennis' memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020