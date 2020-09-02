Dennis R. Bullis, 75, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Dennis was born in Schenectady to the late George and Florence Grochovalski Bullis. He was a graduate of the former Linton High School and Albany Business College and he served in the Albany National Guard. He worked in the Gas Turbine Department at the General Electric Company for 34 years as a power generator specialist. Subsequently, he worked in the same capacity for Agro Turbo Serv in Schenectady, retiring in 2011. Dennis was very proud of being a monitor for special needs students in the Schalmont School District. He was an avid golfer and member of the Quay Golf League and coached Rotterdam Girls Softball. He was an admirer of classic cars. Dennis and Janice loved spending time at their camp on Sacandaga Lake and during his retirement years, they enjoyed going to Sand Key, FL. He was a former communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Rotterdam. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Gerald Bullis. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Bullis, two children Cortney (Paul) Jankowski of Milton and Christopher (Jolene) Bullis of Northville and one granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Hailey Bullis of Northville. Funeral services were held privately. Burial was in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.





