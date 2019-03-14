Dennis T. (Tom) Connelly, 89, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Rolling Green Village, Greenville, South Carolina. Tom was born on November 19, 1929 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady where he lived until moving to South Carolina in 2015. Tom had a long and distinguished career in education in the Schenectady area, including serving as Principal of both Elmer Avenue and Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools. Later in his career, Tom moved into senior administrative roles with the Schenectady City School District. Following his retirement he was active in supporting pre-service teachers through the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Also following his retirement, Tom enjoyed golfing, weekly lunches with the guys, and cheering on his beloved Siena College in basketball. Tom's wife of 58 years, Ruth E. (Turner), predeceased him in October of 2012. He is survived by four of his children, Margaret (Tom) Bucher, Ann (Barry) Robinson, Brendan (Mercedes), and Eileen (Pete) Burkly. One child, Lawrence (Larry) T. predeceased Tom in January of 2014. Tom also had 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service to honor Tom's life will be held at a later date in Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary