Denny J. Empie went home to be with Jesus, his personal Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019. Denny was born December 5, 1946 in Albany, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Violet Empie. Denny is survived by his brothers, Reg and Bryant, as well as an extended church family. He spent his childhood in Guilderland Center and graduated from Guilderland Central High School in 1964. He attended the University of Bridgeport (Connecticut), graduating in 1974. Denny taught junior high physical education in Scotia-Glenville Central School District, retiring in 2002. He coached several sports teams and taught drivers' education. In June of 2003, Denny surrendered his life to Jesus Christ and was born again into the Kingdom of God. In obedience to Jesus' call to go and make disciples, Denny faithfully committed his time and his resources to starting the Jesus Soda Survey. This evangelism outreach has dozens of volunteers attending hundreds of events sharing the Gospel with thousands of people; all while asking a simple question, "What does it take to get to heaven?" By simply offering a soda and the Good News of Jesus Christ, Denny was able to see many come to saving faith in Jesus. A celebration of Denny's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Denny's church, Bethlehem Community Church, 201 Elm Ave, Delmar, NY 12054. A Fellowship Luncheon will follow. For members (past and present) of the Soda Survey crews, please feel free to wear your t-shirts. In lieu of flowers, Denny asked to consider making a donation to Bethlehem Community Church to help support the continuation of the Jesus Soda Survey Ministry. To leave a remembrance, please visit www.hansfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019