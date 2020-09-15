Deodato (Deo) Angelo Proietti, Age 51, passed away 9/9/2020. He was born September 2nd, 1969, to parents, Sante and Mary Proietti of Gloversville, NY. He graduated Gloversville High School in 1987 and went on to a distinguished career with the United States Air Force from 1989 to January 2000 and from August 2000 to 2010. During his first tour in the Air Force, he participated in Operation Desert Storm and was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award w/ Valor, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. During his second tour, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Outstanding Unit Award, the Good Conduct Medal, the Air Reserves Forces Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with 1 service star, the Antarctica Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 1 service star, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 service stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Medal. He completed his Air Force career in the Capital Region and took up residence in Amsterdam, NY. After retiring from military service, Deo accepted a position as a Human Resource manager with the Veterans Administration in Albany, NY. Deo enjoyed reading, walking with his wife, listening to birds chirping (especially the Northern Cardinal), watching soccer with his son, and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Mostly, he enjoyed sitting in the backyard with his wife, lighting the firewood, and listening to music. Deo is survived by his loving wife Aida and sons Christian and Nicholas, who are his pride and joy. Christian is finishing his bachelor´s degree in computer science and Nicholas is studying physics in his final year of undergraduate studies. He is also survived by his mother; four siblings, Michael and wife Lisa, Rita and husband Mike Franko, Sergio and Heather, and Maria and Mark; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be at Halgas Funeral Home, 11 Co Rd 106, Johnstown, NY 12095 on September 18th between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Military service will be rendered at 2:30 pm. Mask and social distancing are required. Special thanks to the collaborative efforts of A. G. Cole Funeral Home, 215 East Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095 and Halgas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Deo´s honor to the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher House of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center at 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.



