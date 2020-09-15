1/
Deodato Angelo Proietti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deodato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deodato (Deo) Angelo Proietti, Age 51, passed away 9/9/2020. He was born September 2nd, 1969, to parents, Sante and Mary Proietti of Gloversville, NY. He graduated Gloversville High School in 1987 and went on to a distinguished career with the United States Air Force from 1989 to January 2000 and from August 2000 to 2010. During his first tour in the Air Force, he participated in Operation Desert Storm and was awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award w/ Valor, and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. During his second tour, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Outstanding Unit Award, the Good Conduct Medal, the Air Reserves Forces Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with 1 service star, the Antarctica Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 1 service star, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 service stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Medal. He completed his Air Force career in the Capital Region and took up residence in Amsterdam, NY. After retiring from military service, Deo accepted a position as a Human Resource manager with the Veterans Administration in Albany, NY. Deo enjoyed reading, walking with his wife, listening to birds chirping (especially the Northern Cardinal), watching soccer with his son, and watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Mostly, he enjoyed sitting in the backyard with his wife, lighting the firewood, and listening to music. Deo is survived by his loving wife Aida and sons Christian and Nicholas, who are his pride and joy. Christian is finishing his bachelor´s degree in computer science and Nicholas is studying physics in his final year of undergraduate studies. He is also survived by his mother; four siblings, Michael and wife Lisa, Rita and husband Mike Franko, Sergio and Heather, and Maria and Mark; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be at Halgas Funeral Home, 11 Co Rd 106, Johnstown, NY 12095 on September 18th between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Military service will be rendered at 2:30 pm. Mask and social distancing are required. Special thanks to the collaborative efforts of A. G. Cole Funeral Home, 215 East Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095 and Halgas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Deo´s honor to the Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher House of the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center at 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A G Cole Funeral Home Inc
215 E Main St
Johnstown, NY 12095
(518) 762-3919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A G Cole Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved