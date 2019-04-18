Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
(518) 346-3881
Devin Michael McCarthy


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Devin Michael McCarthy Obituary
In loving memory of Devin Michael McCarthy of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Niskayuna, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was 35. Born in Albany on August 21, 1983, son of Tammy McCarthy. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his beloved children, Leilani Tanya McCarthy and Daphney Lynn McCarthy; his siblings, Charles R. Ramph, Jr. and Jessica Lorin Ramph; his uncles, James Joseph McCarthy III and Patrick Michael McCarthy; his aunt, Dawn McCarthy and his grandmother, Sylvia Niedhammer. Funeral services will be conducted at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309. To leave condolence messages for Devin's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
