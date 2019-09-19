|
|
Diana L. Hosier, 63, of Wilton, formerly of Schenectady, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. Diana was born in Rochester, the daughter of Laurence and Barbara Kissinger. She lived most of her adult life in Schenectady and had worked at O.D. Heck. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Eugene Hosier; three children, Richard Birkmayer, Kimberly Wainwright and Taylor Hosier; her mother, Barbara Fronk; two brothers, Laurence Fronk, Jr. and Robert Fronk; five grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral service Saturday morning 11 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please bring stories for remembrances to share as part of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities 107 Nott Terrace Schenectady, NY 12308. Online condolences may be expressed at ww.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019