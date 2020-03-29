|
Diana Lee Fontaine, 78, passed away on Wednesday March 25th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Amorso) Santoro. For the ones I have loved and loved me in return, I will miss you all. To my sister Mary, one day we will meet in heaven and dance with the angels. Love Di. A graveside service will be on Wednesday April 1st at 1 pm at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville, NY. A public memorial will take place at a date and time to be announced. Full obituary and condolences at www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020