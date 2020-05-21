Diana Mannolini, 73, of Schenectady, New York, passed away on May 17 at Ellis Hospital following a long struggle with various chronic illnesses. A private viewing and prayer service for immediate family only will be held at the Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady followed by a Catholic burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a time in the future suitable and at the convenience of the family. Diana was born in Amsterdam, NY to Charles and Gertrude Kruger on December 7, 1946. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, NY, class of 1964. Soon after graduation she was employed for a number of years by the NYS Department of Commerce followed by work at a local dental lab. Health conditions precluded her from working through until normal retirement and she soon focused on various hobbies such as reading, art, watching movies, listening to music, and spending quality time with family and friends. She was a very loving and caring mother and brought joy and laughter to those around her. Diana is survived by her son, Lawrence P. Mannolini III, Oneonta, NY; brother, David Kruger and sister-in-law Mary both of Schoharie, NY; nephew, Christopher (Amanda) Kruger of Esperance, NY; and two grand-nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gertrude Kruger, and former spouse, Lawrence Mannolini. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Eddy SeniorCare for their years of assistance and support that was provided to Diana.