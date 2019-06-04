Diane B. Carlson, 70, of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Edith Carlson. She graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island, NY, and attended Schenectady Community College. She worked for the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance as a Tax Compliance representative for 24 years, retiring in 2011. Diane was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church as a lay reader, she was in the church choir and bible study. She was also involved with Daughters of the King. Diane enjoyed watching sports, especially football. She loved spending time with family and loved her grandson James. She enjoyed listening to pop, classical and country music, also planting flowers, shopping and dogs. Diane is survived by her daughter, Jamie (John) Laniewski of Rotterdam; son, Scott Randazzo of Schenectady, grandchild, James Randazzo; brothers, Richard (Lorraine) Carlson, Warren Carlson, Brian (Jody) Carlson, and Eric (Karen) Carlson, sister, Lois (Bob) Halek, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home with a service to begin at 12 noon. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 15 W High St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary