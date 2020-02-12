|
Diane "Dint" Boggie, 83, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, a week after suffering a stroke. Dint was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Amsterdam, NY, the first child of William and Marion (Gage) Boggie. The family later moved to Tribes Hill and Dint graduated from Fonda Fultonville Central School. After graduating from Mildred Elley Secretarial School, she moved to New York City, where she began a journey of adventure and enlightenment that took her to Madrid, Spain, and then to the San Francisco Bay area, where she lived and worked for the past several decades. Dint was predeceased by her parents; a brother, William Boggie Jr.; and Bette Harris, who was by her side for every step of her incredible journey through her adult life. Survivors on the West Coast include her sister, Jean; Jean's partner, Sharon; and their daughter, Paige, who brought much joy and youthful enthusiasm into Aunt Dint's life. Survivors on the East Coast include two brothers, Christopher Boggie (Sandy) of Meco and Thomas Boggie of Schenectady; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service celebrating Dint's life will be held sometime in the summer.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020