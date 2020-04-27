The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Diane C. Glock

Diane C. Glock, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd at St Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Schenectady, Diane was the daughter of the late Arthur Glock and the late Muriel (Jones) DeSorbo. A graduate of Burnt Hills High School and SUNY Albany, Diane received her Master's in Library Science. Diane worked for over 30 years as a Librarian, prior to her retirement in 2005 from GE Global Research in Niskayuna. She loved to travel, was a museum buff and member of the American Library Association. Besides her mother and father, Diane was also predeceased by her aunt and uncle, Ethyle and Eric Theil. Survivors include her many cousins. Services are private, with interment in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Joan Nicole Prince Home in Scotia or to the Salvation Army of Schenectady. Condolences for Diane may be made at www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
