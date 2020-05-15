10-12-1950 – 5-10-2020 - Diane Christine Juracka was born to Charles Francis Juracka and Lorraine Bootier Juracka in Schenectady, NY on October 12, 1950. There were five children in the family, four boys and Diane. Diane was a very active child, no doubt from trying to stay ahead of her brothers. In high school, Diane was a cheerleader, a member of the choir, involved in dramatic productions, and in a host of other clubs and organizations. Diane began life spirited and active and never slowed down. Graduating from Mohonasen High School in 1968, her senior prophecy read, Diane will be "a politician trying to reform the country because of its lack of spirit, and is willing to argue with anybody, over anything, at anytime!" Diane eventually trained as a dental hygienist, and in time opened her own successful temp agency business, "Hi-Tec Temps," in Manhattan, NY. After some years in the business, she retired to Manchester, CT for the last portion of her life. Diane loved animals above all else and was constantly concerned with their welfare. She had a full contingent of pets, dogs, cats, turtles, to name a few. Diane was a generous soul, and always a passionate soul. The prophecy from her high school days about politics never was fulfilled, but if you wanted a good argument, Diane would never disappoint. Diane struggled with addiction later in life, and those struggles, along with complications from COVID-19 led to her premature death. Diane lived most of her life as a Roman Catholic and joined the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester CT after her retirement. She died peacefully at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT on May 10, 2020. Burial will be in Schenectady, NY at a private family ceremony. Diane is survived by her mother, Lorraine Bootier Peters (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), her brothers Charles Jr. and Jeffrey (Schenectady, NY) and James (Palm Beach Gardens, FL). She was predeceased by her father, Charles F. Juracka, and a brother Darrell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store