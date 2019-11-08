|
Diane Condit passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Schenectady on November 8, 1943, Diane Katherine Garrison Condit was the eldest of Dr. Stanley and Shirley Garrison's three daughters, growing up in Burnt Hills, New York and attending Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Central School and Linton High School. A brilliant organizer and planner, Diane wore many hats in her life both personally and professionally. Diane worked as an interior designer, raised horses, managed offices and agents as a real estate broker, and perhaps her favorite career, owner of a flower shop. A lifelong gardener, Diane created beautiful flower and vegetable gardens wherever she lived. She treasured this time in her gardens, usually with a dog by her side. Always working on a house plan, Diane was proud of the homes she designed, as well as the countless homes she redesigned. She enjoyed traveling, camping and boating. The most peaceful times in Diane's life were spent near the water. Most of all, Diane loved spending time with family and was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Stanley Garrison and Shirley Miller Garrison, and her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Condit. She is survived by husband, Robert Condit; and her cherished children, Darlene (Rod) Bower, Garry Prentiss, Sarg Condit, Laura (Robert) Heim and Ted (Daisa) Condit. Diane was beloved Mema to grandchildren, Tyler Condit, Dewitt (Brittany) Noxon, Evan Bickford, Ben Heim, Ellie Heim, Bobby Condit and Azlan Condit. Diane is also survived by her dear sisters Linda (Jay) Walter and Dr. Laurel (Brian) Harms and special cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Diane's memory can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice 1201 SE Indian St Stuart, FL 34997 or Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave Glenville, NY 12302. The family wishes to thank the compassionate and caring staff at Treasure Coast Hospice, and her faithful friend, Jim Straight, who was always there for her.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019