Diane J. Jacobs
Diane J. Jacobs, 62, of Schoharie Tpk., Catskill passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Niskayuna, a daughter of the late Edward F. and Katheryn MacInnes Paskevich, Sr. Raised in Rotterdam Juction, she was active in Woestina Little League and was an Honorary Member and Past President of Rotterdam Juction Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Diane received an A.A.S. in Human Services from Schenectady Community College and a BA in Sociology and Social Work from the College of St. Rose. She enjoyed puzzles, games, and movies. Diane is survived by her husband Michael H. Doyle and his daughter Amy Doyle of North Carolina, sisters Patricia DiGiacomo of S. Plainfield, NJ, Lynne (Dwayne) Turner of Arkansas, brother Edward F. (Margaret) Paskevich Jr. of Schenectady and the late JoAnn LaMontagne. Sister in law to Vernon (Barbara) Doyle, Kathryn (Gary) Mousseau, and Melissa (Donald) Cranna. Several beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews survive. A public gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 2-4 pm at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. Face coverings must be worn, and social distancing may limit capacity in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or The Columbia Greene Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home
139 Jefferson Hts
Catskill, NY 12414
(518) 943-3240
