Diane M. DeLemo, 67, passed on July 31, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, NY on August 31, 1951 to the late James D. and Margaret A. (Turner) Brougham. Raised in Rexford, she graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1969. After high school, she earned her Psychology Bachelor Degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV. For many years, Diane worked for the State of New York, in both Albany and Utica as a Purchasing Supervisor. The most important value in her life was her family. She cared for both parents in their Rexford family home. She enjoyed traveling in her youth, especially on a trip to Australia! Diane attended Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, as well as volunteered at Proctors and the Jonesville Food Pantry. She was predeceased by her brother, David Brougham. Survivors include her loving sister, Kathleen Goodwin of Mulberry, FL; beloved nieces, Rachel Ann (Preston) Couch of San Antonio, TX and Leah Rose Goodwin of Rexford, NY; as well as her lovable fur-nephew, Marshall. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Monday, August 5th from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services at Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, Rt. 146, will begin on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Funeral Procession to burial at Memory Gardens will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Jonesville Food Pantry, 963 Main St, Clifton Park, NY 12065. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT GLENVILLEFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019