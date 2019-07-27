|
|
Diane M. Szypulski, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Teresian House in Albany. Born on Feb 10, 1929 in Albany, she was the daughter of Francis J. and Josephine E. (Beaudoin) Steinbach. Diane attended St. Patrick's School and was a graduate of Vincentian Institute. On Sept 26, 1948, she married Henry T. Szypulski. They resided in Colonie where they raised their family. She retired as a Purchasing Supervisor from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. She was a longtime communicant of St. Clare's Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minister. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry of 43 years (1992); an infant granddaughter, Karen Lynn Szypulski (1985); as well as her three brothers. She leaves her children, Louise (Richard) Farrell, Cynthia (Richard) Bennett, Theodore (Dorothy) Szypulski, John Szypulski, Joseph Szypulski, Stephen (Dael) Szypulski, Mary (Max Morehouse) Hanley, Anne Vandenburgh, Henry Szypulski, and Thomas Szypulski; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchilden; as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29 at St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28 at St. Clare's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Teresian House Foundation or to the . Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205. Visit www.cannonfuneral.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 27, 2019