On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Diane N. Irwin, loving wife and mother of four daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 from a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Diane was born on April 23, 1946 in Schenectady, NY to Richard and Norma (Maguire) Northrop. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in Scotia, New York in 1964, received her diploma in nursing from the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, and received her Bachelor's degree from Assumption College in Worcester, MA. She was married to Dr. Richard S. Irwin on June 21, 1969, in Scotia, NY and, together, they built a life full of adventure, laughter, love and companionship stretching from New England to Mississippi and finally landed in Westborough, MA in 1979. Diane often said that what she wanted most in life was to become a mother. Her four daughters became her focus and world. Diane was also a compassionate and loving ICU and then long-term care nurse. She was beautiful in every way - with a gentle and thoughtful spirit and a great love of learning and enthusiasm for life. Her heart was open to children, the elderly and animals, especially dogs. Diane often showed her love through cooking, gardening, and her family. She was very proud to be "Grandi" to nine grandchildren. She loved to volunteer and was very productive in that role. While working with the American Lung Association of Rhode Island, she worked tirelessly to help make restaurants in that State smoke free. While working with the Westborough School system, she led the effort that introduced social interacting and dancing in elementary school in a program called "Let's Dance." As President of the Ambassadors Group of the CHEST Foundation in 2003-2004, she worked effectively in support of the charitable programs of the American College of Chest Physicians. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and her mother, Norma. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Katz, her husband Richard, her four children, Rachel, Sara, Jamie and Rebecca and nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Truman, Isaac, Bailey, Emmett, Asher, Laurel and Jasper. A private, graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Groton, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation and the Notre Dame Hospice of Worcester, MA.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
Private
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
November 25, 2020
Richard and family, Diane was in my Nursing School Class at Ellis Hospital and lived down the hall from me in the Whitmore Home dorms.She was a close friend of mine, and of course, many others. She was always joyful, beautiful, sweet and lots of fun. I cherish my memories of her to this day. Please accept my deepest sympathies. Anyone who knew her will mourn her departure from our lives.
Lorraine (Antalek) Mont
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the Irwin Family: Please accept our deepest sympathies on the loss of mother, and wife. We knew Diane, and the family, from Congregation B'nai Shalom. Diane was a delightful person and will be very missed.
Sheri & Ken Schongold
Friend
November 24, 2020
I had the great pleasure of working with Diane in Westborough. She was always such a kind, caring and compassionate person who could always make you smile. I'm sorry for this great loss.
Brandy Bousquet
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Diane was a wonderful person and wonderful nurse may she Rest In Peace. So sorry to her family♥
Sandra horne
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Diane was a sweet, gentle and kind soul. Our deepest sympathies to Dick and family. She will be missed.
Rita & Alan Cohen
Friend
November 24, 2020
We were privileged to work with Diane at Westborough. She was always kind and caring to the residents and a pleasure to her co-workers. She was always a lovely bright spot in our days.
Dr. David Duhme
Coworker
November 24, 2020
The loving memory of Diane on Lackey St. walking with her dog lingers pleasantly on for us. Her spirit lives on - our condolences to all.
Mark and Karen Brady
Mark and Karen Brady
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
Richard and family. Russ and I are so sorry to hear about the loss of Diane. What a kind, sweet lady with such a sense of humor. She was good to Zane and Evelyn and we enjoyed her visits. Peace to all of you.
Russell & Ellen Arnold
Neighbor
November 23, 2020
Sara,
My deepest condolences to you and your family for the death of your beloved mother. May her memory be eternal.
Cate Mihelioudakis
Friend
November 23, 2020
Diane was a beautiful lady, smart, loving, considerate and she will be sadly missed
Bobbi and norman
Family
