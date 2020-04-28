|
|
Diane R. Fisher passed away on Monday, April 20,2020. Diane was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 8, 1942 to the late Claude and Ruth Friday. She was a graduate of Ravena Coeymans Selkirk School and St. Lawrence University. Diane taught school at Potsdam Junior High School and was a substitute teacher at Schalmont Central School. She was so full of life and enjoyed her bi-annual trips to Florida, attending antique shows, her granddaughter's softball games, joking with her grandsons, day trips to Vermont and spending time with family and friends. Diane is survived by her husband Neal Fisher; Daughter Jody Fleming (Bill); Son Michael Fisher (Amanda); Sister Sue Friday and Grand Children Colin Fisher, Nathan Fisher and Kendall Fleming as well as Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Brother and Sister in Law Charles Friday and Elizabeth Friday. A special thanks to Rotterdam EMT Staff and the Doctors and Nurses at Ellis Hospital. Diane touched so many people's lives of Rotterdam Community and especially the congregation of Messiah Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed. Donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church Food Pantry. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020