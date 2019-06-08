Diane (Dykeman) Tullock, 76, passed away at her home on Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019. Born in Schenectady, Diane was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary (Racko) Dykeman and the step-daughter of Nancy Dykeman of Schenectady. A graduate of Draper High School, Diane worked as a secretary for over 25 years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany and later for Rero Distributions. A devoted mother and grandmother, Diane was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking and making crafts. Predeceased in 2002 by her husband of 38 years Raymond E. Tullock. Diane is survived by her son, Charles R. Tullock (Ashley) of Rotterdam and her granddaughter, McKenna; her twin sister, Dawn Siska of Niskayuna; step-mother, Nancy Dykeman of Schenectady; nieces, Darla Gullotta(George) of Schenectady and Michelle Tullock of Rotterdam and a cousin, Claire Gable of Rensselaer, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday morning, June 10th at 11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon June 9th from 3 to 5 p.m. to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. Contributions may be made in Diane's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Diane's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary