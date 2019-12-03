Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Diane (Capullo) Wood Obituary
Diane (Capullo) Wood, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30 at the Hospice Inn in Albany, joining her beloved late husband George Wood in heaven. Born in Schenectady to the late Frank and Anna (DiThomas) Capullo. Diane was predeceased by her brother, Robert Capullo. In retirement Diane loved watching old movies, especially westerns, and rooting for the Patriots and Red Sox. She is survived by her children, Mike Mann of Albany, Mark (Tina) Mann of East Greenbush, and Melissa Wiese of Foxboro MA; her stepson, Steven (Laurie) Wood of Plymouth MA; her grandchildren, Taylor and Zachary Mann, Olivia and Lillianna Wiese, and Ryan Wood; and longtime HHA Jeanette Calderon. A visiting hour will be held on Thursday, December 5th, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a memorial service at noon at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Diane's memory to Community Hospice, c/o The Hospice Inn, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -