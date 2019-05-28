Dianna passed away May 26th 2019 with friends and family at her side. Born in Schenectady, "Chickie", as most knew her, was the epitome of true lady who lived and loved her family like no other. She and her husband owned and operated Scotia Pizza Oven for 15 years. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert C. Krasucki; son, Robert J. Krasucki; son-in-law, Dennis C. Montanye; parents, Elmer and Angeline (Petrolle) Ciccone; sister, Jeanne D. Polanski and in-laws, Charles J. and Mary (Prystup) Krasucki. Surviving are her beautiful children, Charles J. (Michele Adams) Krasucki, Terri-Ann Montanye, and David M. (Jo-ann Stott) Krasucki. Dianna is also loving grandma to Fawn Montanye, Sarah Krasucki, Courtney Krasucki, Morgan (Tom Crawford) Montanye and Charles (CJ, Chrystie) Krasucki. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, who fondly called her "GiGi". Dianna cherished her relationships with the Mont Pleasant gang from high school and the Kensington Gals. Funeral services will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30th from the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. followed at 10:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. with Fr. Jerry Gingras officiating. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend and may also call on the family Wednesday (May 29th) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home of Scotia-Glenville. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Schenectady in the Ciccone-Krasucki Plot. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 28, 2019