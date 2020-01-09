Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dino De Cherro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dino De Cherro


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dino De Cherro Obituary
Dino De Cherro, 76, of Schenectady, NY, passed away at his home on December 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on September 21, 1943, Dino was the son of the late Charles and Faye Puglise and a student at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons school. He worked for the NYS Department of Labor and was well-known locally for his record "It's Only Me" and for his small humor columns in the Gazette. He loved dancing at local concerts sporting flashy outfits and a pompadour hairdo like his musical idol - Elvis. He is survived by his sister Gina J. Puglise and several cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm. For a more extensive bio and contribution info, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -