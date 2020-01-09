|
|
Dino De Cherro, 76, of Schenectady, NY, passed away at his home on December 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on September 21, 1943, Dino was the son of the late Charles and Faye Puglise and a student at Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons school. He worked for the NYS Department of Labor and was well-known locally for his record "It's Only Me" and for his small humor columns in the Gazette. He loved dancing at local concerts sporting flashy outfits and a pompadour hairdo like his musical idol - Elvis. He is survived by his sister Gina J. Puglise and several cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm. For a more extensive bio and contribution info, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020